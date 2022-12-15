REHOBOTH BEACH, De- Updates to Rehoboth Beach's Outdoor Dining policy could be voted on at Friday's Mayor and City Commissioners meeting. The most notable being the increase of the maximum fine for $200 to $500 for violations and taking away the City Manager's ability to approve restaurant floor plans without a public hearing.
Outdoor dining became a reality for a number of the city's restaurant in 2020 as establishments struggled in dealing with capacity restrictions forced by the state government in response to COVID-19.
Friday's meeting is scheduled at 2:00 pm in City Hall.