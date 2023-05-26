REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — As the summer season kicks off, hungry visitors to Rehoboth Beach can look forward to discovering new places to eat.
Here is a breakdown of the exciting changes awaiting visitors as they explore Rehoboth Beach this Memorial Day weekend.
Replacing the popular donut shop "Glazed" on the boardwalk is First State Corn and More. Owner James Petion proudly emphasizes the use of locally sourced and organic produce in all their food offerings. This Rehoboth Avenue location just recently opened and the owners are excited for their first summer in business.
Petion shared his enthusiasm, stating, "It's been going well. We're seeing a lot of new faces, especially out-of-towners. So, we're starting to become acquainted with the new crowd."
In a notable move, Nicolas Pizza has relocated to Lewes, making way for Tiki Jac's at its former site. On the other side of the building, First Street will soon welcome Downtown Blues Barbeque.
Carol Everhart, the President and CEO of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the changes, stating, "We have experienced some loss of the tried and true establishments that people have always relied on, but we are also witnessing an influx of exciting newcomers. It's thrilling to have something new to try."
Replacing The Greene Turtle is Above the Dunes, which retains the breathtaking panoramic view of the beach that visitors have come to cherish. Additionally, Sugar Planet, a new business, promises to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Everhart further commented, "While many of the beloved attractions that people have always enjoyed are still here, there are also new experiences to savor."
Whether seeking the familiar or craving something new, Rehoboth Beach is sure to have something for everyone to enjoy.