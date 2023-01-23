Changes On The Way For Lewes Waste Water Plant

LEWES, Del.- Changes are on the way for the Howard H. Seymour water treatment plant.
Lewes's Board Of Public works is moving forward to making changes to the plant out of concerns for sea level rise.
"Doing nothing is not an option," said Lewes BPW Board President Thomas Panetta. "We can't just keep the plant where it is and not harden it. So we, the BPW, will do something."
Lewes BPW have listed three potential options: Re-enforce the plant, move the plant somewhere else, or work with the county and send water flow to the Wolfe Neck facility.
These options were discussed with the public at a workshop held Monday night. The Lewes BPW will look into the public's comment and continue from there.