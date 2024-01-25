Georgetown, Del.- The Delaware Transit Corporation will host a series of public hearing workshops aimed at discussing and garnering public input on proposed changes to DART bus services statewide. With potential implementation scheduled for May 19th, these changes are poised to enhance the efficiency and reliability of bus trips across Delaware. One of these workshops is set to take place on Jan. 31 at the Georgetown Public Library from noon to two PM. This will be the second of three workshops happening across Delaware.
Among the proposed changes are adjustments to bus routes and schedules, specifically targeting improved travel times and reliability. In Sussex County, schedules would change for routes 201, 215, and 212. This, to provide better connections for commuters. However, the 203 Orange Line faces discontinuation due to insufficient ridership. To address this, routes 204 and 208 will extend their coverage to compensate for the affected area. Notably, the 204 Yellow Line is set to see an increase in buses during the summer season, catering to the heightened demand for beach transportation. While these changes are currently in the planning stage, the Delaware Transit Corporation encourages public engagement and invites people to share their feedback by February 9th.