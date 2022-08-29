DOVER, De - Starting on Monday, customers wanting a Medical Tint Waiver will no longer start the application process by picking up a secure paper application in person at a Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location. According to the DMV, they will begin by filling out the online Medical Tint Waiver Application at dmv.de.gov. DMV will continue to process all Medical Tint Waivers previously provided to customers on paper through October 31, 2022.
To begin the application process, first-time applicants should print the completed application and take it to their physician to sign and approve. Applicants will present all pages in person at a DMV location for review and final approval. When applying for a Medical Tint Waiver for the first time, customers can include up to four vehicles if they are registered in their name. Residents with a current Medical Tint Wavier will use the same online application to request additional waivers, up to four vehicles per application, if DMV can confirm there is a valid Medical Tint Waiver on file. For instance, if someone with an existing tint waiver purchases a new vehicle, they can now add it to their current waiver without having to get a whole new form signed by their physician.
“We understand your time is valuable,” said Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Jana Simpler. “Moving the Medical Tint Waiver Application online, allows us to streamline the process and reduce the number of DMV visits necessary to apply for a Medical Tint Waiver. Also, allowing a person to add up to four vehicles per application, greatly eliminates the need to make multiple trips to your doctor’s office for signatures.
Before starting an online application, please make sure:
• The title and registration of the vehicle(s) are in your name
• You have the registration card(s) in front of you
• You have access to a printer
• If you are requesting a Medical Tint Waiver for a non-owner usual operator and/or passenger in your household, you will also need their Delaware identification number, driver license number, and date of birth.
• Your current address is listed on your registration card. If necessary, you can update it via mydmv.de.gov.