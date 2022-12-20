Changes to Milford School District's Inclement Weather Plan

MILFORD, Del. - Snow days in Milford will look a little different from now on.
Starting now, students will get the first day of bad weather, like a snow storm, to have off of school. But any consecutive days following that will require virtual learning.
Cynthia Bailey says the new snow day plan will help her grandchild stay on track, "It's a good thing that they got it because back in the day we didn't have it so we had to stay home and miss classes, but now that they have that, it's helping the kids a lot. They're learning more even though they're not going to school and getting their education."
However some students like Jude Clide at Milford High School say that snow days are for playing, "We do look forward to the snow days and stuff - It's kind of like throughout coronavirus, no one really wanted to go on the computer so if you had kids, everybody would be outside and having fun in the snow."
Parent Ben Muldrow says more learning in the winter protects that precious summer vacation, "I think we've been able to figure out ways that virtual works in small doses and if the goal is to get them out and preserve their summers, that makes a lot of sense."
The district will have students take home chrome books the day before expected closures.
A plan that Milford School District says keeps students and staff safe in inclement weather, while keeping education a priority.