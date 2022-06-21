Ocean City, Md - Ocean City officials announcing that the two Independence Day firework shows scheduled for July 4th will not go on as planned. The firework company contracted to provide fireworks for both holiday celebrations told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.
They revamped its schedule of activities and has added a new event. American Idol Star Jay Copeland will hold a free concert at Northside Park.
Ocean City's events begin on July 3rd. An Independence Day celebration is planned at Northside Park during Sundae’s in the Park, featuring a 7 p.m. concert by Mike Hines & the Look, followed by a condensed firework show at 9 p.m.
On Tuesday, July 5th, at 8 p.m. American Idol Star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland will take the stage at Northside Park.
Downtown on July 5th, Ocean City will feature music beginning at 8 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. According to town officials, the show’s features will be a departure from Ocean City’s traditional display, and will include new fireworks elements by Celebration Fireworks Company. Due to the height of the new fireworks display, it is recommended that visitors view the show from the beach between the fishing pier and 3rd Street.
“We faced a bit of a twist this year, but our staff was determined to put on Independence Day celebrations our residents and visitors could enjoy,” Town Manager Terry McGean said. “Although we would have loved to host our traditional celebrations on July 4th, I think the spirit of Independence Day will have the same great impact no matter what day we celebrate. This year we have three great ways to celebrate, including a free concert by Maryland’s very own American Idol, Jay Copeland.”