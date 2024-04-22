LEWES, Del- Boundaries and buffer width are some of the key additions to Lewes' wetlands policy that could be sent forward to the city council for a final vote. This afternoon, 1:00 p.m., Lewes's Environmental Subcommittee is in position to approve plans that have been mostly pushed by the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays.
What is expected to reviewed is a plan to set the width of buffers for tidal wetlands at 80-100 feet and 50 feet for nontidal. According to a presentation at the March 11 Committee meeting, there are 173 parcels within the city that have tidal wetlands.
The Committee will also consider approving marking the boundaries of wetlands with signs.
While protecting the wetlands has been a goal by city officials for sometime, it took a big step at last months meeting. Currently, the city's ordinance only applies to larger subdivision.