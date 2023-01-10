LEWES, Del. - Multiple charges filed against 46-year-old Jason Wilcox of Millsboro, who police say ran away from a deadly crash on Christmas Eve, have been dropped due to clerical errors.
Here are the charges police say Wilcox would've faced:
- Crashing a car that killed three people and injured four others near Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road.
- Running away from the accident.
- Breaking and entering a Lewes home on Kings Highway.
- Stealing the keys to two cars, one of which was involved in the crash.
The Department of Justice says Wilcox will be facing other charges, but can't go into details due to an ongoing legal issue.
The DOJ says the state plans to re-file charges soon.