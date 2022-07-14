OCEAN CITY, Md – Maryland State Police say they believe the death of a 33 year old Bishopville man was the result of being hit by truck Wednesday night.
Daniel Hicken was taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, De where he later succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, shortly after 8:00 p.m. last night, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to US Route 50 and the Harry Kelley Bridge for the report of a crash. Their preliminary investigation states Hicken was attempting to cross both the westbound and eastbound lanes of US Rt. 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway on the Bridge.
They believe Hicken was struck by a 1997 Chevrolet truck, driven by 19 year old Anthony Capriotti, Jr. of Levittown, Pa.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney.