The man who was arrested for allegedly beating a man with baseball bat at a Royal Farms in Georgetown is now facing first degree murder charges.
According to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit 24-year-old Kevin Shorter charges were upgraded on Monday. He was initially charged with attempted murder It was on September 13, that 38-year-old Paul McCarter died from the alleged attack. The death of McCarter made it no longer an attempted murder.
Shorter is being held on $1,060,000 cash bong at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.