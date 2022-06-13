PITTSVILLE, Del.- The 20-year-old Delmar man charged with shooting and killing Wicomico County Deputy Glenn Hilliard allegedly confessed to the crime on social media and to arresting officers.
According to charging documents provided by the Wicomico County Office of the State’s Attorney, 20-year-old Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was caught on body camera shooting Deputy Hilliard. The documents state Davidson ran away from the officer when he got out of his patrol car, turned around and shot Deputy Hilliard at least three times. At this time, Davidson walked up to Hilliard, saw he wasn't moving, and ran away, documents state.
According to police, a woman described as an "associate" of Davidson says she got a call from him Sunday telling her to check her social media account. She told officers that Davidson sent her a message reading "I shot a cop I was scared I love u bye." Another message from Davidson stated "I had a gun that would triple my time." Police say they found another message on the woman's phone from Davidson that read "I killed a cop they might kill me."
After being arrested near a wooded area, Davidson was taken to the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack. Court documents say Davidson agreed to an interview after being read his Miranda rights.
Police say Davidson admitted to running from and firing multiple shots at the deputy who was pursuing him on foot. After shooting the deputy, Davidson said told officers he walked over to the deputy and observed his injuries before fleeing to the camper trailer and left a backpack that contained semi-automatic handgun. magazines, and black shirt. Police say a K-9 officer led them to this trailer in the woods near Pitts Avenue and Old Ocean City Road and video footage from the camper show a man matching Davidson's description.
According to court documents, Davidson stated that after talking on the phone to several associates he walked up to officers to turn himself in. Sheriff Mike Lewis confirmed he was arrested without incident. He is now facing several charges and is being held in Wicomico County.