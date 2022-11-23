Charles Reinert joined the WRDE news team on June of 2022. He hails from southeastern Pennsylvania. He graduated from Penn State University with a degree in journalism and a minor in sports studies. He also graduated with a writing certificate from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism. During his time at Penn State, Charles helped cover the university's athletics and was a news anchor and reporter for Centre County Report, where he covered the news throughout Centre County, PA.
He is excited to bring the news to the people of Delmarva.
When Charles isn't on the job, he enjoys reading, writing, exercising, playing his guitar and going to the beach. He also enjoys watching all Philadelphia sports, especially the Eagles and the Sixers. If you want to contact him or have any story ideas, his email is creinert@wrde.com.