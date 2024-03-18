SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - CHEER is set to launch free English and Spanish classes for individuals aged 50 and older from March 19 through June 25, an initiative made possible through a grant from the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities.
Mónica Mandujano, an instructor for CHEER's Language Exchange Adult Program, shared her enthusiasm about incorporating language courses into CHEER's offerings, saying, "It means a lot to be able to help them, to be bilingual and be able to teach either Spanish or English and have the background, not only because I am Mexican-American, but I work for CHEER. So, I'm able to bring CHEER to them as well, whether it's the agency or just smiles."
Classes are scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Milton CHEER Senior Activity Center, Wednesdays at the Georgetown and Long Neck Senior Activity Centers, and Thursdays at the Harbour Lights CHEER Senior Center in Lewes. Participants must enroll by April 12 and complete all backwork independently.
CHEER aims to accommodate up to 130 seniors in these free classes, designed to foster community connection and enhance cultural understanding.
"We get people coming in, especially [to] the community center and all of our senior centers, and there is that language gap, and we need to be able to communicate better and make sure we are providing the services that all seniors need," explained Beckett Wheatley, CEO of CHEER.
Enrollees will receive a CHEER membership, granting access to their fitness centers for the remainder of 2024. Additionally, participants will receive a free Android tablet with cellular data until June 30, access to Babbel Language Learning Software, wireless headphones, and an invitation to a grand celebration graduation dinner on June 25 at the CHEER Community Center.
Mandujano looks forward to the participants' progress, stating, "I want them to leave with being able to have a whole communication with me, to leave with some knowledge of our language, our culture, and of course, conversation. To be able to get together with the English class and… the Spanish-speaking class and to be able to communicate. So that to me it's also very exciting."
For more information and to register, contact CHEER at cheered.com/Spanish or cheerde.com/esl or call Mónica Mandujano at 302-854-9500.