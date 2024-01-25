POCOMOKE, Md. - A chemical emergency at RICCA Chemical Company drew a large emergency response on Thursday.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office says a patient was exposed to Iodine Monochloride and came into contact with another employee at the company and a first responder during treatment.
The Pocomoke City Volunteer Fire Company and the Pocomoke City EMS Departments responded to the incident around noon. Shortly after dispatch, the Worcester County Special Hazards Response Team was requested to respond as well.
The fire marshal's office says Hazmat team members entered the facility in fully encapsulated chemical resistant suits to document and render the scene safe before cleanup efforts could begin.
According to the agency, all of the victims reported respiratory irritation and were decontaminated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
The situation was brought under control by 3:45 p.m.
Other responding agencies included; Stockton, Snow Hill, Girdletree, Oak Hall and Greenbackville fire and EMS companies. Hazardous materials technicians from the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office and the Worcester County Department of Emergency Services also responded to the scene.