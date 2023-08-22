OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Worcester County Special Hazards Response Team responded to the Ocean Pines Yacht Club Tuesday afternoon for a reported chemical spill in the kitchen.
According to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office, when crews arrived they discovered that an employee had accidentally mixed two chemicals together causing a hazardous atmospheric condition in the building.
The area was closed off, chemicals were neutralized and the the air was vented out.
The Fire Marshal reminds people to thoroughly read labels on cleaning products and refrain from mixing them, unless explicitly permitted to do so.
Investigators say one employee was transported from the scene to an area hospital for further evaluation.