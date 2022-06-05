ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The seventh annual Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week will take place from June 4-12, 2022. While this week has been officially designated in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, events will take place throughout the entire watershed to raise awareness about this valuable economic and environmental resource—a national treasure that directly connects over 18 million residents.
In 2022, Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week will celebrate restoration projects that have taken place throughout the region. Celebratory events spanning the watershed from Virginia to New York can be found on the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Attend an Event calendar. Organizations may also submit their own events to be added to the calendar. Check out some of the notable activities that will be held during the nine-day celebration:
- Clean the Bay Day: Join the Chesapeake Bay Foundation on June 4 at a true Virginian tradition! This annual opportunity affords families, businesses and civic or church groups the chance to give back to local waterways by cleaning up shorelines.
- Lancaster Water Week: Celebrate the unique waterways of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and learn about its challenges and opportunities with events running from June 3 to June 12.
- Patuxent River Wade-In: Celebrate the legacy of Maryland State Senator Bernie Fowler on June 12 at the 35th Patuxent River Wade-In! Mr. Fowler started the “white sneaker” test as a means of checking water clarity.
This year’s theme highlights the many ways that communities, businesses, nonprofits and government agencies are working to restore the health of their local ecosystems. Each day will focus on different types of restoration including tree canopy, green infrastructure, oysters, freshwater mussels, wetlands, agricultural projects and stream restoration. Participating groups and individuals can promote their interests and offerings as well as how they rely on clean water over social media. To make it easier for these audiences to join in on the fun, the Chesapeake Bay Program has developed a social media tool kit that includes graphics, photos and sample social media posts for each of the nine days.