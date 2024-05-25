MARYLAND- The Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey estimates 317 million blue crabs are in the Chesapeake Bay in 2024. This is a slight decrease from the 323 million crabs estimated last year.
The survey is conducted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. The survey also revealed that the number of spawning-age female crabs has decreased from 152 million in 2023 to 133 million in 2024.
Despite this decline, the population remains well above the management threshold of 72.5 million crabs, which shows whether the female crab population is being overfished. Adult male crabs experienced a decrease from 55 million in 2023 to 46 million in 2024.
While the number of juvenile crabs has been below average for the past four years, it rose to 138 million in 2024. Blue crab reproduction is naturally variable and influenced by factors such as oceanic conditions, available nursery habitat, predation and other environmental impacts.
"An increase in juvenile recruitment is certainly welcome news, and the stock and population as a whole remains healthy," said Maryland DNR Fishing and Boating Services Director Lynn Fegley. "However the continued relatively low recruitment numbers warrant a closer look at our approach moving forward."
In response to consecutive years of low juvenile abundance, the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee has planned a new stock assessment for blue crabs, which will begin this summer. This will provide fishery managers with an in-depth look at the ecology of this species, how it is modeled and whether the reference points used for management should be revised.
Mandy Bromilow, DNR’s blue crab program manager, noted that there has not been an overall reexamination of the data since the 2011 stock assessment on blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay.
"We haven’t had a real evaluation of the assumptions we have in the model, and there are new analytical methods that could be applied to the data," said Bromilow.
The stock assessment is set to be completed and published in March 2026.
In the interim, the Chesapeake Bay Stock Assessment Committee will review this year's survey results and provide scientific advice for management. Following their advice, DNR will begin discussions with the state’s Blue Crab Industry Advisory Committee to develop management options for 2024 that promote the health and sustainability of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab population and its fisheries.