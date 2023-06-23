ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority says it plans to analyze buses, ferries and transportation systems in the Tier 2 study of the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study area.
The Tier 2 Study focuses on the 2-mile-wide corridor containing the existing Bay Bridge, also known as Corridor 7. This corridor extends for about 22 miles from the Severn River bridge to the US 50/US 301 split.
A Virtual Listening Meeting will be held on June 27 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. The public is invited to learn more and provide feedback on transit, bicycle, and pedestrian considerations.
Survey forms and a link to join the webinar can be found at https://baycrossingstudy.com/public-involvement/upcoming-meetings