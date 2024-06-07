Maryland- The Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program has announced significant progress in its goal to restore healthy oyster reefs in 10 Chesapeake Bay tributaries by 2025. According to the agency, eight out of the ten selected tributaries have completed large-scale restoration efforts. This success comes on the heels of celebrating the completion of restoration activities in Virginia's lower York River this past April. Oysters, often hailed as essential to the Bay's ecosystem, are once again flourishing, thanks to these efforts.
The restoration is part of the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement, which aims to revive the nation’s largest estuary through collaborative efforts. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a key partner in this initiative, details the significance of this restoration model. Allison Colden, the Maryland Executive Director, supported the achievement as a testament to effective partnerships and strategies. Colden says there is a need to expand these projects to additional tributaries in Maryland and Virginia. Colden also mentioned that restored oyster reefs not only enhance the Bay's health but also offer economic benefits and bolster climate resilience for local communities.