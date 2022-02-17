EASTON, Md.- Located at the Talbot County Community Center in Easton, Maryland, the Chesapeake Curling Club meets every year from December to March -- curling season -- to enjoy the sport.
Curling involves pushing off of a hack, much like a sprinter, to slide a 42-pound stone across 150 feet of ice. To the viewer, curling looks a lot like shuffleboard or even bowling. But club member Rick Bulala says it's a lot more complex.
"A lot of people call it chess on ice, which is really a great way to describe it," he tells WRDE. "It’s really a lot of placing the rocks, and knowing where to put it, and knowing the angles."
Curling's point system is a lot more like baseball. Along with pushing the rock along the ice, participants scrub the ice. That helps melt the pebbles on the ice sheet to help the stone travel in a straight path.
As for points? It's more like baseball.
"There's eight stones on each side. So after all 16 stones are delivered that is called one in. Whoever has the most [stones] the closest to the button, gets a point and every other stone gets a point," say Club President Russ McNair. "It's kind of like an inning in baseball."
Curling is a very social sport. If you’ve ever wanted to try curling for yourself, now is a great time to join in on the fun right here on Delmarva.
You can find out more information on learn-to-curl sessions and more at chesapeakecurling.org/