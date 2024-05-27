GEORGETOWN, Del. — A child was airlifted to an area hospital following a dog bite on Sunday evening, according to the Delaware State Police (DSP).
The incident occurred on May 26, 2024, at approximately 7:11 p.m. on the 14000 block of Wilson Hill Road. Troopers tell CoastTV DSP responded to a call from Animal Control requesting assistance with the situation.
According to police, the child was injured so badly that they needed to be airlifted for medical treatment. The child's current condition and circumstances surrounding the bite have not yet been made public. State Police say that the Office of Animal Welfare is leading the investigation. CoastTV has reached out to that agency but has not heard back yet.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.