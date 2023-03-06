Child Care Employees Get Another Bonus from the Department of Education

DELAWARE- A second Delaware Child Care Bonus was recently released for qualified care takers. Some of the requirements to be eligible for the $700 bonus includes professionals who must:
- Work directly with children or provide on-site support in a licensed family child care home, large family child care home, early care and education or school-age center in Delaware
- Work at least 20 hours per week
- Have worked for at least 90 days at the time of the application
- Be at least 18 years of age or older
Child care workers like Brandi Foskey-Cline, who has worked in the industry for 12 years, said this bonus keeps care takers and parents at their jobs, "Not having a job and not having child care, because of not having child care, is a big thing in this area. The centers are... they have waitlists like miles long, a mile long waitlist. So we have parents who can't get to work."
And according to Owner of Shell's Recreation Center in Milton, Angela Malabet, Coronavirus put many child care workers out of the job but that these bonuses help bring workers back, "Trying to get people back in, we have to also show them that we're going to pay them in a way that you're able to still live and maintain your life in the proper manner but also enjoy the job you're doing and keep you safe at the same time."
While there is no regulation on how the bonus is spent, Foskey-Cline said she plans to use a portion of it for classroom supplies, "Some of that money absolutely went to children's books and things that we can do here with the children crafts, paints, things like that."
Others say this bonus comes just before a change in licensing, requiring care takers to have a Child Development Associate credential(CDA). A license that can cost up to $500.
"-it takes a toll on our teachers that may only have assistant teacher, that may not have the whole 120 clock hours because now they're going to have to take everything all over again." said Malabet.
The last day to submit an application is April 30th, but once you start the application, you have 10 days to complete it. To apply visit the Delaware Department of Education website.