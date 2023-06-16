SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo says a child entered a zoo exhibit Friday afternoon.
According to a post on the zoo's Facebook page, this happened in the South American yard enclosure, which houses the capybara, rheas, and macaws.
The child’s mother went into the exhibit after them. A staff member and another guest were able to get them out safely.
No injuries were reported to the humans or animals and no property was damaged.
The Salisbury zoo says its guests are reminded not to enter any animal exhibit or to touch any zoo animal. If you do see someone entering an animal's exhibit, you're asked to notify staff for assistance, as they have training in working with exotic animals.