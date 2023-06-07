LEWES, Del. - According to Glenn Marshall with Sussex County Emergency Services, a three-year-old child was involved in a lawn mower accident Wednesday night. As a result, part of the child's leg was amputated.
It happened on Buttonwood Drive in Lewes. In addition to this horrible accident, all the smoke in the air from the wildfires in Canana was hindering flying conditions on Wednesday.
The child had to be transported first by ground to Georgetown before being flown to A.I. Dupont Children's Hospital.