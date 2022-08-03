Childcare Labor Shortages Plague Sussex County Centers

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Shanice Butler is one of many childcare workers who are exhausted after years of childcare labor shortages.
"It can be a lot when it is just you by yourself with a lot of kids without any help," Butler said.
Butler's mentality is shared by many of her fellow childcare workers in the state of Delaware. Access to childcare has been a long-term issue in the state. People in the industry say the supply simply does not meet the demand in this growing area.
Sean Toner at Beach Babies Childcare said it's been even worse after the pandemic.
"We have never seen staffing issues as far gone as it is right now," Toner said.
Toner said he's been struggling to staff three locations across Delaware, and there's another on the way. A new center in Milford will open in September.
"It comes down to pay. It comes down to that a lot of childcare centers cannot afford to pay teachers what they deserve," Toner said.
With the staff shortages, parents are struggling to get their kids in the door at a center. Toner said some parents have offered more money than they are asking to get their kids into the center. The waiting list remains hundreds of names long.
Many families are hiring a nanny or leaving their own jobs due to a lack of child care.
"Parents have to come get their children if we don't have anywhere to put them. And it effects not just us but the parents at home too and then they lose their money," said Sydney Buss, an educator at Beach Babies Childcare.
This is one of many staffing shortages in Sussex County.