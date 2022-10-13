LEWES, Del. - Children's Beach House (CBH) says they are hosting the 6th Annual Ashley Nicole Furio Memorial 5K Run & Crooked Crawl on Saturday, October 15th. CBH says this event supports CBH's Margaret H. Rollins Child Development Center.
CBH says that everyone will be able to find something to do at the event. Runners can participate in the 5k race through the streets of Lewes, and non-runners can sign up for the "Crooked Crawl" and get the full race day experience without having to run.
They also have a "Kiddie Run", says CBH, where kids can do crafts, games, see a magician, and other family-friendly activities.
According to CBH, afterwards there will be a post-race party with live music, food, brews, awards, some auction items, and a raffle. They say that the post-race party will lead in to the Crooked Hammock's birthday party, which will happen for the rest of the day.
Pre-register at www.SeashoreStriders.com or text FURIO5K to 41444
To sponsor, visit bit.ly/furio5krun or text FURIO5krun to 41444.