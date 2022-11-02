MILTON, Del. - Children's Beach House (CBH) says that they will soon be offering service at a second location in Milton.
“During our strategic planning process in 2021, our board of trustees was presented data that indicated there were children in Milton who could benefit from our services,” notes CBH’s executive director, Richard Garrett. “So, we started reaching out to parents, educators, community leaders, and other service organizations to see how we could best meet the community’s needs.”
CBH says that after several months of planning and discussion, they have created an early plan for two new programs in the community. They say the first is an extension of CHB's existing Youth Development Program, which matches children in need of support with a family engagement coordinator who manages their case. According to CBH, children apart of this program will also take part in various weekend and evening activities in Milton, weekend overnight enrichment programs at CBH's facility in Lewes, and CBH's summer camp.
CBH says that the second program is a new before- and after-school program for children in Milton's two elementary schools. They say that children in their Youth Development Program and not in it alike are able to enroll. The before program provides a safe place for students whose parents need to be at work early to go, says CBH, while the after school program fills the gap between school release time and when their parents get home from work.
They say the morning program will include reading, board games, creative play, arts & crafts, and group projects – and a nutritious snack, while the afternoon program will offer many of the same things, plus field trips, homework assistance, theater, games, and recreational activities.