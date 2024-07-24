CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has played a crucial role in the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim for nearly a century.
This dedication is rooted in the two massive fires which ravaged the island and underscored the urgent need for a reliable fire service. This led residents to form a volunteer fire company in the 1924 with limited resources.
"Had we had adequate equipment, those fires could have been stopped," said Captain Hunter Leonard, fourth generation Saltwater Cowboy.
Today, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company has come a long way from those humble beginnings. The firehouse, valued at $4 million, is a far cry from the equipment used in the 1920s. It is equipped to handle a range of emergencies, from fires to medical crises. The new facility is a testament to the progress the fire company has made today as Leonard adds, "it just keeps getting bigger and better."
The fire department's role extends beyond traditional firefighting. They are involved in various rescue operations and emergency responses throughout the area.
The Chincoteague Pony Swim is a central part of life in the fire department. Each July, the event starts with the Southern Herd Roundup and culminates in the pony swim and auction. The Saltwater Cowboys, who are members of the fire company, lead the ponies from Assateague Island across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island.
The day after the swim, the Saltwater Cowboys guide the ponies to the Carnival Grounds, where some of the foals are auctioned. This tradition attracts tens of thousands of visitors annually and preserves local customs.
The Chincoteague Fire Department's involvement in the Pony Swim is an example of how public service and community tradition intersect.
"We have evolved with the event and its needs, as it has helped out the community tremendously," Leonard said, making sure the traditions continue for generations to come.