CHINCOTEAGUE, VA.- After being diagnosed in Sept. 2023 with swamp cancer, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said ponies Martha Lou and Jubilation have been cleared to return to Chincoteague.
"We are so so thankful of all the dedicated care given to these two by dedicated veterinarians and pony experts to overcome and heal the dreaded swamp cancer!" said CVFC.
While it was not required to go out of state for treatment of the disease also known as Pythiosis, the ponies were moved to a veterinarian practice to receive sterile care. Along with the good news of their release, the fire department hinted at a newcomer coming to the Carnival Grounds.
The fire department continued to announce Monday that the 2024 Pony Swim will take place in the early afternoon of July 24. The targeted time for the commencement of the swim is between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., but time is subject to change depending on the tides.