CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - Three Chincoteague horses have tested positive for Pythiosis, known as Swamp Cancer, according to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
The company says Jubilation, Carlton’s Martha Lou, and Misty’s Hailstorm (Hailey) tested positive for the disease and are now being treated. Though they are not required to go out of state for treatment, they have been moved to a vet practice where they can receive sterile care.
According to the company, Hailey is struggling the most with the disease due to her incomplete vaccination for the disease.
The company is confident that the ponies are able to fight the disease.
The fire company says that it has been several years since the disease was an issue, but due to a rainy summer, the disease has returned.