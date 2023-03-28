CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - The Chincoteague Chamber of commerce has announced that the Chincoteague Pony is now the official state pony of Virginia.
The chamber says that it started when Senator Lynwood Lewis introduced SB1478, which passed with unanimous passage 99-0. Afterwards, Delegate Rob Bloxom introduced the identical bill, HB1951 (93-7) during the 2023 General Assembly session. Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the bill on Monday March 27, 2023, making it official.
According to the chamber, the Chincoteague ponies are an integral component of the economic stability of Chincoteague Island, Virginia. They say the ponies have been owned and managed by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company since 1925. With a grazing permit from US Fish & Wildlife Service for 150 adult ponies, the chamber says these ponies are as much a part of Chincoteague life as the human residents themselves.
The chamber holds an annual roundup, swim and auction is held the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday in July to raise funds for the self-sustaining fire company and to control the size of the herd, with this year marking the 98th annual Pony Penning, which attracts visitors from all over the world.
In celebration of the new state pony, the chamber says that the Virginia Tourism Corporation has approved the "Virginia is for Pony Lovers" sub-brand, with T-Shirts available to purchase in the chamber office.