Chincoteague pony festivities give back to the community

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - Ponies took to the streets of Chincoteague as they marched in the parade and headed to the corral at the carnival after a long swim from Assateague Island on Wednesday. It's events like these that bring in funding for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company.
A pony that is purchased but stays with the wild horses, also known as a "buy back," is normally auctioned off after the pony swim. However this year the firemen decided to do that early to help a local organization that is special to the 'Misty of Chincoteague' book.
"This year we chose the Museum of Chincoteague which underwent a huge project and fundraising efforts to save Beebe Ranch which was Misty's home, so it really made complete sense for the fire company to support them. But we had to think outside the box and do a quick online auction..." said Hunter Leonard with the fire station.
Last year, this big event brought in about $450,000 from the auction to the fire company. This year, they hope to bring in even more.
Leonard said funds raised for the fire company through the festivities also go towards things like scholarships for students and field trips for local schools.
Since 2009 Kristen Todd has come to Chincoteague Island for the ponies. She said she's excited to give back to a community that started a tradition for her and her family.
"Pouring back into the community is incredibly important. Since 2009 it's really built up here. You can see just everyone coming out this year, it's really giving back to this beautiful island so we like to be a part of that."
The carnival will open again Wednesday at 7 p.m. and run to 11 p.m. It will reopen each night until Saturday.
