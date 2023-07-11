CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - One stallion has been removed from the Chincoteague herd due to believed sterility. Additionally, one foal recently passed away shortly after birth.
According to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, the stallion, named Neptune, has been removed from the herd because he has not produced new foals. The fire company said there was concern that this could have caused the herd to lose many unique bloodlines. At 16-years-old, Neptune will be moved to Skydog Sanctuary to retire.
The fire company said it was not easy to find a place with the capacity, range, and expertise to care for a wild stallion of his age and who is set in his way, but they thanked Allison Dotzel and Tipson Myers for sponsoring the hauler to get Neptune to Oregon.
Another update from the fire company Tuesday included the sad news that foal #37 passed away about a week after being born. Officials believe the death was due to sepsis. Foal #29 will also not be up for auction as it was donated to help the Museum of Chincoteague Island raise enough money to buy the Beebe Ranch.
The auction takes place each year and acts as a fundraiser for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. Some of the proceeds are used by the fire company to pay for veterinary care for the horses throughout the year. The auction also helps to control the size of the herd, as most of the foals are sold, though a few are designated each year to be donated back to the herd.