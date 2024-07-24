Weather Alert

...Showers and Thunderstorms Through This Evening May Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain... Scattered showers and thunderstorms across southern New Jersey and Delmarva through early this evening may bring locally strong to damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours that may lead to flooding of low-lying, urban, or poor drainage areas. Remain alert for changing conditions. If you hear thunder, seek shelter indoors until the storm passes. Do not drive your vehicle or walk through flooded areas.