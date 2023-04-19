NEWARK, Del. - A 17-year-old boy from Newark was arrested by Delaware State Police in connection with the Christiana Mall shooting that took place on April 8. Troopers were able to identify one of three suspects during their investigation and the boy turned himself in to Troop 2 in Newark on Tuesday.
Three were shot during a fight that began when three suspects confronted one 18-year-old as he was exiting the food court on the evening of April 8. Two friends of the victim joined the fight before one of the suspects removed a handgun from his waistband and began shooting, according to police. The initial victim and one of his friends were shot three times and another person nearby was also struck by gunfire once.
The 17-year-old suspect in custody has been charged with a felony for facilitating a riot, a felony for second degree conspiracy, and offensive touching. He was committed to a Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services facility on $15,000 secured bail.
The remaining two suspects have not been identified as of April 19. The investigation is ongoing. Those with information regarding this shooting are asked to contact Detective H. Carroll at 302-365-8467 or by sending the state police a private Facebook message.