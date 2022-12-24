SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Volunteers with the CHEER Community Center in Georgetown will take hot meals and gifts to hundreds of homebound seniors throughout Sussex County on Christmas morning.
Community Relations Director Carolyn O'Neal says that, for many seniors, these will be the only other people they see on Christmas day.
"It only takes a couple of hours of time to brighten the holiday for a senior who has no one else," said O'Neal. "Several families have seen generations of children and grandchildren give up a couple hours of their day to learn what helping others is all about."
The CHEER Center said gifts are provided by members of the community, area businesses, and local organizations and clubs. Recipients will also get a hand drawn card from local elementary school students. CHEER CEO Ken Bock says his team expects to deliver more than 275 gifts to help more people than usual.
Those who are interested can donate a gift at CHEER locations in Georgetown, Greenwood, Long Neck, Milton, and Roxana.
Volunteers helping with organization and delivery will meet by 10 a.m. on Sunday at CHEER's Georgetown location on Sand Hill Road.
For more about this event, be sure to watch A Delmarvalous Christmas on WRDE on Christmas Eve at 11p.m. and Christmas Day at 6 p.m.