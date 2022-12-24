Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, a moderate accumulation of freezing spray. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10:00 PM this evening. For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7:00 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&