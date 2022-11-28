Christmas Tree Prices On The Rise In Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Inflation is making some Sussex County Christmas tree farmers a little less merry this holiday season.
Christmas Tree farmers have had to raise their prices by up to twenty percent, due to high costs of necessary supplies like fertilizer and herbicides.
One farmer like Donald Hallowell says he has had to raise his prices by fifteen percent, and that inflation is making an already difficult job even more challenging.
"I'm numb," he told WRDE. "We have to compensate. I'm basically numb, just like I assume the rest of the world right now, because of inflation. You just grin and bear it."
Christmas tree shoppers like Tim Danaher says that he was shocked to see the higher prices at Issacs' Farm And Markets off of Route 113 in Georgetown.
"We've been coming here for thirty years," he said. "What we would get for a tree a couple years ago has more than doubled."
Despite higher prices, farmers that spoke with WRDE say that they do not expect a dip in sales this holiday season.