MILTON, Del.- Recently Milton unveiled the refurbished Milton Clipper Express train that will run in Milton Memorial Park.
Lion Robert Crowell, Train Chairperson for the Milton Lions Club, used the event to emphasize the need, work and volunteerism that went into the refurbishment of the train. Signarama, Best Ace Hardware Milton and Lewes locations, Albanese Plumbing, Summer Beardsley and the Milton Public Works Department sponsored and assisted with the refurbishment.
According to the Lions Club, the town acquired the train in 1992 and at that time the train had been painted Delaware blue. In partnership with the town, the Milton Lions Club agreed to maintain and operate the train. The train has been operational in the park for about 30 years.
Since 1992, the tracks have been upgraded and the engine of the train has had a major overhaul. However, the club said the wear and tear of the train's use led to the need to renovate the body of the train by upgrading the electrical systems and the exterior. Members of the Milton Lions Club invested 463 hours into cleaning, sanding, painting and replacing wiring before the train was turned over to Signarama for a new look.
The wrap is based off of the Sante Fe Super Chief of the 1950s featuring a bicentennial theme including a red cowcatcher, silver body with a blue stripe and white stars, said the club. The Milton Clipper Express runs throughout the summer season in conjunction with the Concerts in the Park series and during town events such as the Horseshoe Crab and Shorebirds festival, Fourth of July and Bargains on the Broadkill. Train rides continue to be free, but the club says donations are appreciated.