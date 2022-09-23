DOVER, Del. - The City of Dover says that some areas near the Firefly Music Festival may experience brown water Thursday night and Friday morning.
According to the city, brown water sometimes occurs because of aging infrastructure, but this specific instance was caused due to an issue near Persimmon requiring the city to flush the water lines.
The City says that despite the water's color, the water has always met state and federal requirements. They say that if you are experiencing brown water, run your faucet cold until it turns clear.
"We are aware of the public water system issue in Dover DE and want to reassure our festival goers that Firefly's water us safe," said Firefly, in a statement released Thursday night. "The vast majority of Firefly's water is supplied by clean wells. Refill stations and showers in North Camping and the refill stations in Main Stage Field are supplied by those wells and remain open. We have shut off any City of Dover water service into the festival."
Firefly is running from September 22nd to the 25th.