LEWES, Del.- Fishers Cove is a development that is planned to have 18 homes.
Lewes City Manager Ann Marie Townshend says that there has been a group of homeowners voicing their concerns over flooding but this agreement addresses them.
"There are protections that Rodney Avenue will not be widened," Townshend said. "There is assurances on the storm water and we will get annual reports."
But some who live on Rodney Avenue like Janice Pinto say there are still risks with the new development.
"With the loss of wetlands and with the loss of the flood plain, flood plains they grow and wetlands need to migrate and if we don’t respect that then we are at the mercy of Mother Nature," Pinto said.
"The concept plan shows a new loop named Tylers Circle with 16 of the homes around its perimeter.
There are even more negatives raised by Pinto.
"We’re concerned with the traffic," Pinto said. "We’re concerned with people not having anywhere to go once they get on the streets. We’re concerned with the loss of habitat. We’re very concerned with the environment."
But Townshend says this will be the best solution for everyone.
"We had something to protect the residents of Rodney and the adjacent communities and also to not have the city in lengthy, costly litigation," Townshend said.
City Solicitor Glenn Mandalas says superior court and federal district court judges will need to sign the agreement. Once that is done, the developer will need approvals from other agencies like the state fire marshal. After that, Fishers Cove is a done deal.