MILFORD, Del. - Milford City Council recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Carlisle Fire Company to provide financial incentive to volunteers.
A tax refund of up to $1,000 for active volunteer firefighters who owned and resided in property within city limits in 2023, among other requirements, was approved unanimously by the Milford Council. It was last year that council created the incentive and agreed to revise the MOU.
"There were a few other items that were basically clean up items that were done," said City Manager, Mark Whitfield. "Periods and I’s dotted and those types of things. Just a few edits, but primarily it’s adding the residency incentive."
Other requirements for firefighters to receive the refund include:
- Provide certification from the Fire Chief that they responded to 30 percent of total fire calls for a 12-month consecutive period
- Provide proof of residence (Delaware-issued driver’s license, state-issued ID or a passport)
- Must own and occupy the residence for 12-full months prior to the end of the past fiscal year (June 30)
- Provide a receipt of paid City of Milford Property Tax bill prior to June 30
- The city retains the right to determine final eligibility for the residency incentive and may refuse the incentive to applicants who cannot prove ownership and/or occupancy.
The MOU can be found in the June 24 agenda packet on page 33.