City of Milford looking to "complete" Riverwalk

MILFORD, Del.- The Riverwalk in Milford is a popular place for a summer evening stroll, but the loop is technically incomplete.
The city is looking to finish the loop- and needs to work with a group of investors in order to do so.
"As a local, I can navigate it, but it will definitely make for an easier means of of communicate or transportation through the city for for those that aren't local," said Sarah Bluhm with the city.
Right around SW Front Street, there is about a 50-60 yard gap between portions of the Riverwalk. The city wants to build around a building that used to be an old firehouse to connect that gap- but that building was recently purchased by a group of investors to turn it into apartments.
According to the city, the developers said they would allow the easement needed to complete the Riverwalk, if the city replaced decaying concrete at the bulkhead in the Mispillion River- right at the base of the building in the water.
There was a ORPT grant discussed by city council in a recent meeting. Bluhm says this money would help research and fix the bulkhead.
"It's a matching grant, so if we get it from DNREC, we have to have council blessing and approval to be able to have the other funds be matched by the city," Bluhm continued.
Bluhm says that grant still needs more discussion- and it could be awhile before any changes could begin.