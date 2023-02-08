City of Milford Looks for Homeless Solutions

MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford is beginning to discuss options for partnering with private industries and nonprofits to construct transitional housing for the homeless in Milford.
They are considering various designs for this including a dormitory or pallet village similar to that of Georgetown. The Mayor and City Council recently visited the village with Mayor Bill West to see what this process looked like for them. Mayor Archie Campbell is beginning this process with the creation of a committee to concentrate on the homeless and affordable housing solutions.
Vice Mayor Jason James Sr. said the City wants to play a role in helping the homeless but ultimately leave it to the people of Milford to decide what direction it will take, "We know that we cannot address it as a city as a government, but we can be really good facilitators by bringing resources together and if there is some way that we can participate, that is based on the will and desire of our residents and our tax payers, we would be willing to do that."
Further discussion on this is expected at upcoming City Council meetings.