City of Milford releases draft 5-year plan

MILFORD, Del.- The City of Milford released a draft of its strategic plan that looks ahead at the next five years of growth.
The strategic plan creates an organizational framework to drive effective decision making for City Council through the next five years. This framework lays the foundation for allocating financial and staffing resources, as well managing natural and environmental resources.
City officials worked establish six priority areas with the following goals for the plan:
1. Community Engagement: Build an open, transparent, and engaged dialogue between the City government and the Milford community.
2. Public Safety & Preparedness: Efficiently utilize all police resources; reduce crime, establish and maintain strong and beneficial police-community relations, and utilize effective, proactive emergency preparedness and public safety strategies.
3. Economic Health & Development: Enable growth of businesses; foster the establishment of new businesses; meet the commercial needs of residents, businesses, and visitors; and bring more tourism to Milford.
4. Mobility & Infrastructure: Proactively maintain the streets; proactively maintain our utility infrastructure; address future growth by proactively making improvements to infrastructure; continue to develop a multi-modal, pedestrian-friendly framework throughout the city; and improve traffic management throughout the city.
5. Neighborhoods & Community Services: Preserve and enhance the property values and quality of our neighborhood; encourage a balanced range of housing types and home-ownership opportunities for existing and future residents; and promote a healthy community with a variety of recreational activities provided by the city and community partner.
6. Fiscal Responsibility: Operate in an efficient and responsible manner.
Milford City Council will review a final draft of the 2023-2028 Strategic Plan on Aug. 28 at the city council meeting. The public is invited to view the draft plan online. Public comments are encouraged.