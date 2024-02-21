City of Milford responds to Annette Billings eminent domain: 'We're obligated by the wishes of residents'

MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding recent criticism of its use of eminent domain on property owned by resident Annette Billings. The city planned to offer $20,000 for eight acres of land to use for public bike lanes.
Since then, public pushback has gained momentum; some residents have put up yard signs in recent days to support Billings while a billboard mimicking old wild west wanted posters has gone up on Route 113. The billboard says councilmembers are wanted for theft in relation to the Billings eminent domain situation.
NEEDING SPACE
CoastTV News confirmed with property records that the eight acres of land in question are identified as a wetland area with an assessed value of zero on Sussex County Assessment records. The City of Milford said in Wednesday's statement that no taxes have been assessed or paid on the parcel since its formation in 2013, which came when the entire old Sharp farm was subdivided. An appraisal in spring 2023 was performed specifically to value this eight-acre tract. According to the city, a licensed Delaware real estate appraiser determined a value of $15,000 for the parcel.
"The only missing link in connecting all of the paths and recreation areas was the eight acre tract titled in the name of the Sharp trusts," the city said in its Wednesday statement. Billings is listed as a co-owner of the eight acre property and is a trustee of the Herman W. Sharp Jr. Trust and the Betty F. Sharp Trust, which hold the title for the land.
The statement continued to say the city originally contacted the Billings in 2021 regarding the purchase of 25 acres of her property for a greenway project that aimed to address city goals for recreation and open spaces. An appraisal was completed, an offer was extended, and the city said Billings agreed to meet with officials to discuss alternative plans, as she thought they were only interested in the wetland portion of the property, but she did not show.
In September the council voted seven to one in an open session to proceed with eminent domain solely on the eight acre wetland.
"They concluded they were obligated to proceed by the express wishes of the city residents to provide more recreation options," said Wednesday's statement.
"Over the last four years, city council and staff's only interest in pursuing the project was with the intent of providing open space and walking and biking paths, as well as other passive and active recreational opportunities for not only now, but far into the future, which addressed what we heard from citizens in 2021," Wednesday's statement said.
GOING FOR GREEN SPACES
The City of Milford sought input from citizens on what changes were desired to make Milford a better place to live as part of its 2021 strategic plan. It says, though the list was long, the most sought amenities were park lands, open spaces, and walking and biking trails.
City staff and council considered several undeveloped sites that could be preserved as a greenway. The goal for the Billings property off of South Rehoboth Boulevard was to allow access from a previously purchased, separate Sharp tract, which was bought for a city park, to the Rookery property path, as well as create a connecting path across Deep Branch to the Mispillion and Lulu Ross elementary schools.
"It was important that the path network provided children and adults access to the proposed park as well as the two schools without the need of a vehicle," Wednesday's City of Milford statement said.
Officials even contemplated purchasing the Rookery in 2020 to preserve the land as green space as opposed to a proposed housing development. These negotiations ended when an offer was made to the previous owners with the intent of continuing to operate the property as a golf course, according to the city. Officials said they considered this unexpected good fortune, as it would provide a recreational option within the city and allow the use of funds elsewhere.
City officials have met several times with the new owner of the Rookery, which had a soft opening in December, to discuss the potential of a walking and biking bath along the west side of the property. They say "fruitful" discussions are ongoing.