REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — The City of Rehoboth is set to begin its free spring bulk pick-up service on April 29, targeting large and difficult-to-manage waste items for residents on the city’s south side, officials announced. The service includes neighborhoods such as School View and Scarborough Avenue Ext., with collection running through May 3.
The following week, from May 6 to May 10, the service will move to the north side of the city, allowing all residents a chance to dispose of unwanted bulk items.
Acceptable and Unacceptable Items
The city has detailed a list of acceptable items for pickup, which includes appliances, e-waste like televisions and computer monitors, and universal waste such as household batteries and fluorescent light bulbs under four feet. Also permitted are furniture, mattresses, and construction materials like lumber and pipes, provided they are less than four inches in diameter and five feet in length.
Items must be prepared properly for collection; for example, refrigerants must be removed from appliances by a certified professional before disposal. Notably, tires are accepted but must be rimless, with a limit of five per household.
Prohibited items include commercial waste, lawn trimmings, rocks, dirt, bricks, glass panes unless broken and securely packaged, concrete, vehicle batteries, household garbage, hot ashes, heavy materials like auto bodies or engines, and hazardous waste such as paint or chemicals.
Preparation for Pick-Up
Residents are advised to place their bulk items no more than 24 hours before their scheduled pick-up date. Items should be set out in front of the resident's property line on the same side of the street, and the pile should be kept clear of other objects, including parked cars. It is also important to ensure that items do not block sidewalks or impede traffic.
The city encourages residents to visit its website, City of Rehoboth Trash and Recycling, for more details on acceptable items and preparation guidelines.
This annual service aims to help residents manage large waste items and contribute to maintaining the city's cleanliness and environmental responsibility. City officials urge all residents to adhere to the guidelines and participate in the bulk pick-up to help keep Rehoboth clean and tidy.