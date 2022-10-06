REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach is asking locals to help keep the storm drains clear.
According to the City, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, pine needles, leaves and other natural materials have been prone to clogging up storm drains around the city.
They say that these drains are an incredibly important part of their infrastructure, keeping stormwater flowing and helping prevent flooding on local streets.
The City says homeowners can help out by keeping an eye on storm drains and clearing them of debris if necessary, or let the city know that there's an issue with a stormwater drain.
The City reminds residents that rainwater should be the only thing going down storm drains, not carwash wastewater, auto fluids, oil and grease, household toxics and chemicals, pool and hot tub water, grass clippings, or pet waste.