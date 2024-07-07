REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach is urging homeowners and visitors to conserve water amid record usage driven by increased irrigation demands.
The city says its water system has been under significant strain due to a combination of high temperatures, a surge in visitors, and limited rainfall over the past few days.
To manage the situation and prevent potential water shortages, city officials are requesting that homeowners adhere to a new irrigation schedule.
Households with odd-numbered addresses are asked to irrigate only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Those with even-numbered addresses should irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.