Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&