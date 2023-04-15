REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced that it will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Drug Take Back initiative.
They say the goal of the program prevents unused prescription drugs from being misused. The Rehoboth Beach Police Department will operate as the collection site.
They encourage residents with expired, unused, and unwanted medications to bring them to the department lobby between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22.
During the previous take-back event in October 2022, the city says that law enforcement agencies across the country collected 324 tons of unwanted medications.
On top of the of drug takeback initiative, the city says they will also be collecting hazardous waste on April 22. They say they worked with the Delaware Solid Waste Authority to plan the event.
According to the city, residents can take their household hazardous waste for free, safe disposal, electronics for recycling, and personal documents to be shred to Rehoboth Elementary School, 500 Stockley Street, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22.
They say accepted hazardous waste includes:
- aerosol cans
- bleach
- perfume
- disinfectants
- oil-based paints
- stains and varnishes
- ammunition
- antifreeze
- car batteries
- garden items
And accepted electronics include:
- computer components
- cables
- monitors
- microwave ovens
- video game systems
- telephones
- radios
They say residents are also allowed to bring up to two boxes of paper for shredding.